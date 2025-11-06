Southland highway open after fire

A state highway in Southland has reopened after a hedge by the road caught fire.

State Highway 6 (Winton-Lorneville Highway) was closed at Makarewa, between Counsell Rd and Orion Rd East last night, the NZ Transport Agency said.

Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted at 6.11pm and crews from Wallacetown, Invercargill and Hedgehope stations worked to put out the blaze for about three and a-half hours.

Detours were available via Orion Rd East, Minerva Rd and Counsell Rd were in place for a time.

- Allied Media