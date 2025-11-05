'Huge progress': Only 115 remain without power

Wild weather skittled hundreds of power poles across the South on October 23. File photo

The number of customers without power after last month's damaging storms is now 115, down from many thousands immediately after the event.

PowerNet this afternoon said they had made "huge progress" in restoring electricity to users in Otago and Southland after wild winds felled a huge number of trees and skittled hundreds of power poles on October 23.

"But we are aware of the small number who have been without power for almost two weeks and are working to restore these as soon as possible," PowerNet said.

Forty-eight of those without electricity were in Southland, and 67 in Otago.

PowerNet said there would be additional outages throughout the networks while they completed repairs and reconnected power.

"If your power goes off again and doesn’t come back on after four hours, give us a call on 0800 808 587."