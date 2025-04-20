Love, family, friends lead to citizenship

The Mendez family celebrating with their friend are (from left) Ariel Mendez, Leon Mendez, Connie Perez and Amrita Shrestha. PHOTOS: RAWAN SAADI

Dozens of residents in the Queenstown Lakes District have celebrated their citizenship during an emotional but exciting ceremony.

The Lake Wānaka Centre was filled with families, couples and friends ready to either accept their citizenship or celebrate their loved ones becoming New Zealanders.

Mayor Glyn Lewers and Upper Clutha Community Board members attended the ceremony to present new citizens with their citizenship certificate and a native plant as symbolism of the roots they had planted in New Zealand.

Queenstown’s Lucky Kabuji said he was excited to finally see this day come after 20 years in the country.

Lucky Kabuji is excited to get his citizenship with the support of his wife Cathryn Kabuji.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mr Kabuji had come to New Zealand from South Africa around two decades ago on a trip.

"It’s been a while, it’s been a long trip but finally we had to close the line" he said.

When asked what brought him to the region, he simply pointed to the woman standing next to him and smiled.

Mr Kabuji’s trip to New Zealand many years ago was a fateful one in which he met the woman who is now his wife, and they eventually settled in Queenstown when Mr Kabuji found work there.

While some stayed for love, others stayed to raise a family.

Mattia Antoniazzi.

Connie Perez and Ariel Mendez, a couple who found themselves in Queenstown around 13 years ago on a working holiday from Chile, ended up staying after finding a home here.

"I love it" Ms Perez said.

"It’s really secure, all the people are really nice and friendly.

‘‘You have this vibe that no-one is actually from Queenstown, so everyone is kind of a tourist".

Mattia Antoniazzi from Italy also decided to stay after coming to New Zealand to see a friend.

"I had a friend who used to be in the North Island and he told me just come here we’ll have a few months together ... and then it’s been ten years now, you never know" he said.