Love, family, friends lead to citizenship

The Lake Wānaka Centre was filled with families, couples and friends ready to either accept their citizenship or celebrate their loved ones becoming New Zealanders.
Mayor Glyn Lewers and Upper Clutha Community Board members attended the ceremony to present new citizens with their citizenship certificate and a native plant as symbolism of the roots they had planted in New Zealand.
Queenstown’s Lucky Kabuji said he was excited to finally see this day come after 20 years in the country.
"It’s been a while, it’s been a long trip but finally we had to close the line" he said.
When asked what brought him to the region, he simply pointed to the woman standing next to him and smiled.
Mr Kabuji’s trip to New Zealand many years ago was a fateful one in which he met the woman who is now his wife, and they eventually settled in Queenstown when Mr Kabuji found work there.
While some stayed for love, others stayed to raise a family.
"I love it" Ms Perez said.
"It’s really secure, all the people are really nice and friendly.
‘‘You have this vibe that no-one is actually from Queenstown, so everyone is kind of a tourist".
Mattia Antoniazzi from Italy also decided to stay after coming to New Zealand to see a friend.
"I had a friend who used to be in the North Island and he told me just come here we’ll have a few months together ... and then it’s been ten years now, you never know" he said.