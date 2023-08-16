Luggate driver was five times over limit: coroner

Photo: ODT files

A Luggate man was five times over the legal limit when he died in a crash near Wānaka, a coroner has found.

Martin Charles Te Au, 39, died after he crashed his vehicle while driving between Albert Town and Luggate in the early hours of January 17 in 2022. He was the sole occupant of the van.

A report released by coroner Alexandra Cunninghame said on the evening of January 16, Mr Te Au had been drinking with his boss Josiah Carnie at Mr Carnie's house in Albert Town. Another friend, Danielle Wills, was also present.

Mr Carnie described Mr Te Au as a good worker and a happy person with a positive attitude.

During the course of the evening, Mr Te Au was estimated to have drunk about 12 pre-mixed spirit drinks.

Mr Carnie went to bed about midnight and assumed Mr Te Au was going to sleep on the couch, as he had done several times after drinking.

Ms Will told police they had previously had to stop Mr Te Au from driving home after he had been drinking.

Mr Carnie was woken by Mr Te Au walking into his bedroom about 2.30am. He did not say anything and then heard Mr Te Au start his van and drive off.

A motorist came across the accident about 4.15am and found Mr Te Au’s body lying about five metres from the van.

Emergency services confirmed his death at the scene.

A report by the police serious crash unit found there was no evidence of third party involvement in the crash.

Mr Te Au had a blood alcohol level of 257 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood - five times over the legal limit of 50mg/100mL - and his intoxication was deemed a contributing factor to the crash.

He was also not wearing a seat belt and the police report suggested that the outcome of the crash may have been different if one had been worn.

Coroner Cunninghame said Mr Te Au’s death was another illustration of the dangers of drinking and driving.

‘‘Regrettably, Mr Te Au declined to take advantage of the opportunity to spend the night at his friends' house, and drove home with tragic consequences.’’