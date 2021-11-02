Maier top woman in multi event

Adventure racer Simone Maier emerged victorious in the Challenge Wanaka Multi on Saturday, beating a workmate in a tight race.

Simone Maier. File photo

Maier (4hr 6min 44sec) finished ahead of Misa Klaskova (4hr 22min 11sec) and Emily Wilson (4hr 25min 16sec) as the trio battled at the front end of the women’s field from start to finish.

Maier, who won the women’s race last year, was too good and finished fifth overall.

"I had a good race and there were interesting conditions again," Maier said.

“It was good turnout and I’m stoked it went ahead.

"A friend of mine yesterday said ‘no-one will remember if you come second, only first’ — ha!

"So I went hard today and came first."

The men’s race was won by Angus Taylor, of Christchurch, in 4hr 3min 43sec, Oamaru’s Paul Gow finishing about 90 seconds later. Christchurch’s Jimmy Feathery was another 70 seconds back in third.

Taylor said he loved the race.

“There is not much left in

the tank,’’ Taylor said.

"That was an all-out effort.

"I felt reasonably good coming off the bike and enough to really push it on the run. And I managed to pass quite a few people and ended up in first, which was surprising," he said.

The fastest team was OSM, comprising Wanaka trio Bob McLachlan, Mark Williams and Maeve Kennedy.