Missing backpacker's personal items found

Hector Gaston Artigau has been missing in Mt Aspiring National Park since Thursday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Personal items believed to belong to an Alexandra cherry orchard worker missing in a river in Mt Aspiring National Park have been found by search teams.

Hector Gaston Artigau, 21, of Argentina, went missing last week while tramping with friends on the Rob Roy Glacier track after he fell from a rock and into a river.

Police said this morning the search for Mr Artigau was continuing.

"Police have located a number of personal items along the river, believed to belong to the missing man," a police statement said.

"Search efforts in the last two days have been hampered by extreme hazards and limited visibility, resulting in a brief suspension of the search on Tuesday afternoon.

"Today the Police National Dive Squad and Wanaka LandSAR Swift Water Rescue Team will search an area of the canyon with an underwater camera and light equipment."

Mr Artigau travelled to New Zealand last year from Argentina and was working as a cherry picker at Leaning Rock Cherries in Alexandra.

Friends Blas Antonelli and Santiago Ponce were with him on the hike when they lost track of their friend and then saw his hat in the river.