New track to shave time off cycle journey

PHOTO: MARK PRICE

A new cycle track will make commuting between Hawea Flat and Wanaka quicker by about 15 minutes.

The track at the end of Newcastle Rd cuts through Devon Dairies Ltd property to the Hawea River track, which connects to Albert Town.

It was opened to the public for the first time on Christmas Eve by those who helped make it happen.

Upper Clutha Tracks Trust chairman John Hare is pictured with a group of cyclists trying out the underpass on the track, which is just more than 1km long and has a wide, smooth surface that meets national standards.