One in serious condition after car-bicycle crash

One person was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a collision between a car and bicycle on State Highway6 in the Gibbston Valley.

The scene of yesterday's collision.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash, near the intersection with Coal Pit Rd, about 12.30pm yesterday

An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesman said Hato Hone St John, police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the crash.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Gibbston Valley yesterday afternoon. PHOTOS: STILL VISION PHOTOGRAPHY

Police said the road was closed for about 90 minutes and reopened about 2pm.

