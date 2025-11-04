One in serious condition after car-bicycle crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a collision between a car and bicycle on State Highway6 in the Gibbston Valley.
A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash, near the intersection with Coal Pit Rd, about 12.30pm yesterday
An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesman said Hato Hone St John, police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the crash.
Police said the road was closed for about 90 minutes and reopened about 2pm.
— Allied Media