Olympians gifted pounamu pendant as symbol of strength

New Zealand Olympic Committee summer Chef de Mission Nigel Avery (left) hands over the kakahu to winter Chef de Mission Marty Toomey in preparation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in February. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The New Zealand team have received their ‘Manawaroa’ pounamu, a special koha from Ngāi Tahu Pounamu to carry with them on their journey to the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in February.

The gifting continues a more than 20-year tradition where each Olympic and Paralympic team member is gifted a pendant carved by Waewae Pounamu, to help unite and inspire athletes.

New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) chief executive Nicki Nicol reinforced the importance of the partnership with Ngāi Tahu Pounamu as a key source of inspiration and motivation for the New Zealand team.

‘Manawaroa’ is carved from a single piece of pounamu from Te Tai o Poutini — the West Coast of the South Island.

The New Zealand team received their ‘Manawaroa’ pounamu pendant, a special koha from Ngāi Tahu Pounamu to carry with them on their journey to the Games.

The name reflects the enduring strength and connection to home that the New Zealand team will carry with them to Italy. The pounamu will offer strength and guidance to the athletes as they strive for excellence on the world stage.

The pendants will travel to Italy with the Olympic and Paralympic teams, where they will be presented to each athlete and team support member as they are welcomed into the Olympic village.

NZOC Chef de Mission Marty Toomey said the ceremony was a continuation of the team gaining a deeper understanding of the significance behind the special taonga.

"After attending the first-ever Winter Wānanga in Greymouth earlier this year, members of our team have been able to observe and understand the entire pounamu process. From the sourcing of the stone to the artistry, the carving and cultural significance behind it — it’s been special to be part of this pounamu journey."

Ngāi Tahu pounamu carver Mahana Coulston shared his thoughts on the cultural process of gifting this taonga.

"It’s about the shared history, the whakapapa (genealogy) and the connection to the land. Pounamu holds deep spiritual significance for Poutini Ngāi Tahu. When we carve a piece of pounamu, we are not only shaping stone but also honouring our tupuna (ancestors) and strengthening the bonds of kinship.

"This pounamu, Manawaroa, carries the love and support of our people, and we hope it will offer the athletes strength, protection and a connection home to Aotearoa as they embark on their Olympic journey.”

Earlier in the year at the Winter Wānanga, Olympic gold medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott said she felt incredibly grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the meaning and history of pounamu.

"The pounamu we receive at the Games is incredibly special, but having this experience gives us a deeper understanding of what it truly represents,” she said.

"I can’t wait to receive this taonga in Milano Cortina, it’s something that connects us to home and reminds us of what we’re representing every time we step out to compete.”