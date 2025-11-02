MAC Blues recognise dedication and skill

MAC Arts Blues recipients were awarded for their work within the arts in co-curricular and extra-curricular contexts. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Te Kura o Tititea Mount Aspiring College celebrated commitment and achievement of its students in sport and the arts last week.

Principal Nicola Jacobsen said the awards reflected the determination and skill of students who trained and competed in their chosen sports while also fulfilling their other commitments at school.

"We have more than 600 students who participate in around 26 different sports at MAC, and as a college, we attend more than 50 school sporting events each year.

"That’s an amazing effort from everyone involved, including our students, our sports department, our teachers, our students’ families and whānau, and our local community and sponsors.

"It’s incredible to see our students train and achieve such high standards, including at a national and international level.

Achieving at such a high level took a particular mindset and helped create a culture of high performance across all aspects of school life, she said.

"Our aim is always to support our students’ dreams and these awards are one way we can recognise and celebrate our students’ achievements in sport."

The Bayne Family Trophy for Girls Sport award went to Phoebe Laker (Year 12) and the Paul Campbell Trophy for Boys Sport award went to Luke Harrold (Year 12).

The Team Performance of the Year award went to the MAC Year 9A netball team of Issy Asberg, Jordi Bright, Hana Carnie, Gabby Henshall, Zara Jennings, Honor Jones, Frankie Kisling, Elliot Lovelock, Sophia McClintock and Charlotte Taylor.

Sport Service Blues were awarded to students who made a significant contribution to sport.

Sport Performance Blues were awarded to students who have represented the school and their sport at the highest local level for two years, displaying a commitment to their team or club, and upholding the reputation of the school both on and off the field.

Students who achieved national or international representation in their chosen sport this year were also recognised.

The Arts Blues awards were also dished out. These awards celebrated students’ work within the arts in co-curricular and extra-curricular contexts and/or in the community, recognising contribution, leadership and achievement in visual arts, performing arts, and entertainment technologies.

Te Ao Māori Blues awards celebrated students’ commitment towards growing te ao Māori at MAC, including contribution, leadership and achievement in te ao Māori.

Students awarded Service Blues were recognised for their high achievement and commitment to voluntary service at the school and/or in the local community.

