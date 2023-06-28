Olympians support dry-slope facility at Cardrona

Wānaka Winter Olympians Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous speak via video link at a Queenstown Lakes District Council hearings panel in Wānaka yesterday. The pair made a case for the proposed dry-slope training facility in the Cardrona Valley. PHOTO: REGAN HARRIS

A proposed year-round dry-slope training facility in the Cardrona Valley would improve both the wellbeing of New Zealand’s winter sport athletes and their chances of future gold medal success, a resource consent panel was told in Wanaka yesterday.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council hearings panel was reviewing submissions on the planned facility, after Snow Sports New Zealand (SSNZ) filed for resource consent late last year.

Snow Sports New Zealand chief executive Nic Cavanagh told the panel the facility would enable it to continue the success it found at last year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, where New Zealand won its first gold medals in the history of the event.

"The ability to have a high-class training facility year-round that affords our young, teenage athletes to stay home and train ... we believe is going to be a huge factor in ensuring their wellbeing moving forward.

"It provides an opportunity for the next generation of our heroes and heroines to inspire New Zealand."

The panel also heard from Wanaka Winter Olympians Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who called in via video link from a training camp at Mt Hood in Oregon.

Sadowski-Synnott said that practising on an airbag had been a "huge enabler" of her gold medal success last year, and having a dry-slope facility in New Zealand would make such training more accessible.

"We spent a lot of time and money travelling overseas to go train at these facilities. If we had it at home it would make a big difference in our schedule."

Porteous said removing the need for as much travel would benefit not only himself and Sadowski-Synnott, but also the "up-and-coming generation of skiers and snowboarders".

"I think it’s quite tough when travelling overseas, especially being so young and away from family and friends for long periods of time."

Queenstown Lakes District Council planner Erica Walker and consultant landscape architect Richard Denney have recommended resource consent be refused because the facility would be visible from multiple viewpoints in the valley and would not maintain the open character of the landscape.

Chief among their concerns are the white airbags athletes will use when performing tricks, which would be visible on a 300m stretch of Cardrona Valley Rd.

SSNZ agreed to a condition that would result in the airbags being deflated when they were not in use for more than 14 days, but council representatives were concerned about the viability of this arrangement.

Independent hearing commissioner Jan Caunter tasked SSNZ with further reviewing its landscape plan before finalising a submission by 3pm on Friday, July 7.

A decision from the commissioner is expected before August 1.

- By Regan Harris