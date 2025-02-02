Outdoor fire ban in place due to significant risks

The Glendhu Bluffs were razed of native vegetation after a blaze caused by an outdoor fire in 2022. PHOTO: ODT FILES

No outdoor fires are allowed in the Southern lakes district or at Glendhu Bluffs, near Wānaka, until further notice, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) declared this week.

The prohibited fire season began at 8am on Monday.

A prohibited fire season means no outdoor fires are allowed in the district and all fire permits are revoked.

Fenz Otago district manager Phil Marsh said the forecast rain did not happen, meaning a significant fire risk remained.

"Even if we do get some rain this week, it won’t have much impact on our dried-out tussock and grasslands," he said.

"If a wildfire gets going in this environment, and there’s even a bit of wind, it can be really difficult to bring under control.

"We’ve made this decision to prohibit fires to protect the people, property and environment of the Lakes and Glendhu Bluffs areas."

Fire risk activities include mowing, using power tools, or parking vehicles on long, dry grass.

"When planning your activities, check the forecast fire danger for that day — consider working in the morning, and avoid hot, dry and windy days altogether.

"We’ve had several unwanted vegetation fires in Central Otago over the last couple of weeks caused by people operating machinery.

"One fire in Gibbston last week appears to have been caused by light magnified through a glass bottle on to dry grass.

"If you’re not sure what the fire risk and restrictions are in your location, go to checkitsalright.nz," he said.

— APL