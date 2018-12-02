Sunday, 2 December 2018

Pedestrian seriously hurt near Lake Hawea

    By George Block
    A young man has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car near Lake Hawea late on Saturday night.

    Emergency services were called shortly before 11.30pm to Denniston Rd in Gladstone after reports of car colliding with a pedestrian, a police spokeswoman said.

    St John spokeswoman Neha Concisom said the 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was transported to Dunedin Hospital by an Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter.

    Police inquiries were ongoing.

     

