Police admit failings in dealing with mental health patient

Police have admitted shortcomings in their handling of an incident late last year in Wānaka involving two mental health workers and a male patient with a history of violence.

In December, the workers reported the man as a risk to others, stating he was carrying two knives while in a broken-down car in Wānaka. The individual, on leave from an inpatient clinic, had a documented history of physical and sexual assaults against staff.

"Police acknowledge there are elements of our interactions with this man in December 2024 that could have been better, and these were discussed in a debrief after the fact," Inspector Paula Enoka said.

"Our intentions are always to ensure the best outcome for an individual in mental distress and every engagement has its own complexities."

Wānaka police did not comment on the incident and referred inquiries to national police media.

According to reports, Wānaka police declined to help in transporting the man, suggesting the female workers hire a bodyguard or manage the transfer themselves.

Insp Enoka acknowledged the lapse.

She said the lessons learned had been shared within the force.

Following the incident, the workers released the man due to safety concerns. Days later, police found him at a Haast motel, from which he escaped, prompting a Search and Rescue operation. He was eventually located in a hut, wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

The incident highlighted challenges arising from the government’s Mental Health Response Change Programme, which delineates roles for agencies like the police in handling mental health crises.

Notably, if someone is detained under the Mental Health Act while in police custody, they must be transferred to a health facility within 30 minutes.

Police Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson noted discrepancies in interpreting Section 109 of the Mental Health Act 1992, particularly concerning the handover of detained individuals in hospital emergency departments.

In response to the incident, Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey emphasised that each phase of the new mental health response system should proceed only when it was safe to do so.

"At the end of the day, we want what’s best for those suffering from mental distress," they said.

They also clarified while the goal was to provide appropriate mental health support, police would continue to respond to incidents where there were immediate risks to life and safety.

Opposition MPs have raised concerns about the potential impact of reducing police involvement in mental health emergencies.

Labour’s mental health spokeswoman, Ingrid Leary, said without adequate support for mental health workers and patients, vulnerable individuals might be overlooked.

She was concerned that "by withdrawing police support from mental health call-outs, people suffering severe distress will fall through the cracks".

She also highlighted reports of increased workplace violence against hospital staff, suggesting that removing police assistance without providing trained safety personnel could pose risks.

Health New Zealand specialist mental health director Karla Bergquist defended the changes, saying they aimed to ensure individuals received timely and appropriate mental healthcare.

Agencies were committed to phasing in changes safely and were willing to adjust implementation timelines as necessary.