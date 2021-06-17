Thursday, 17 June 2021

Power outages after crash near Luggate

    By Kerrie Waterworth
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Power outages are continuing in Albert Town after a car hit a power pole near Luggate this morning.

    There were believed to be no injuries and a Fire and Emergency crew were dispatched to clean up the road.

    The road at the intersection with Church St was temporarily blocked and road diversions were put in place.

    Aurora advised that power outages occurred across Albert Town, Ballantyne Rd, Morris Rd, Mt Barker, Riverbank Rd, Luggate and surrounding areas. 

