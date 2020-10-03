Proposed cycle trails still being assessed

Enthusiasm for new cycle trails in Otago has upset the Department of Conservation’s timetable for processing proposals.

Doc had hoped to publicly notify a conservation management strategy for cycleways in July or August but the date has been shifted back to October.

That is because 115 proposals were received from 22 groups or individuals, affecting 300 "parcels" of public conservation lands and waters, such as parks, reserves and marginal strips.

Doc statutory manager John Roberts said this week extra time was needed to process the proposals, create a digital map, address anomalies, and prepare "manageable packages" for consultation with Ngai Tahu and the Otago Conservation Board.

"We are now in the final stages of assessing the proposed trails with our treaty partner and the conservation board.

"Once this is completed the cycle trail proposals will be included in the notified draft conservation management strategy and we will call for submissions."

The draft strategy will be publicly notified for 40 working days.