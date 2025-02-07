Racing to romance

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Ten years ago, Mark "Sharky" Smoothy and Alyssa Coe (pictured) captivated the world when they decided to tie the knot mid-marathon during the full iron-distance Challenge Wanaka race.

Now, the couple are returning to Lake Wanaka to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in the same extraordinary way, during the Challenge Wanaka Half.

In 2015, the couple got married at the halfway point of their 42.2km marathon.

They then completed the marathon, crossing the finish line just as fireworks lit up the night sky.

Their wedding bells began ringing when Mr Smoothy made a surprise proposal to his then girlfriend during a 2014 Melbourne triathlon.

His poetic recitation at the marathon’s halfway point left his partner and spectators in tears.

On February 15, they will race in the Challenge Wanaka again and renew their vows at the same lakeside spot where they were married a decade ago.