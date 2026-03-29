Record-holder helps revive bike race

Dougal Allan setting the Hawea Epic course record in 2012. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After a five-year hiatus, the Lake Hawea Epic mountain bike race marks its triumphant return this weekend.

The event will see 550 riders take on a circumnavigation of Lake Hawea on two courses, the 125km ‘‘Epic’’ and the 95km ‘‘Classic’’.

With the event passing through two private high country farms - Hunter Valley and Dingle Burn - the Epic marks the one day a year the public can ride a full lap of Lake Hawea.

Last run in 2021, the man behind the return of the event for 2026 is Wanaka’s Dougal Allan, a two-time winner of the Coast to Coast multisport event and a member of New Zealand’s victorious America’s Cup team in 2024.

The event’s hiatus was caused first by the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the 2022 edition cancelled, and later by the acute myeloid leukaemia diagnosis received by the event’s co-founder Aaron Nicholson.

Some events would not return after a five-year hiatus, but a clear desire for the event to continue within the community meant that when Mr Nicholson and his wife Danielle approached Mr Allan, it was too good an opportunity to turn down, Mr Allan said.

‘‘There was still so much energy, and such a desire around the place to see the event continue.

‘‘I have a really good relationship with Aaron and Danielle, I’ve lived here for 15 years and I’ve known them all that time. I used to do the event myself and I’ve won it a few times.

‘‘I think, in their eyes, I was someone that could potentially help to carry the event forward,’’ Mr Allan said.

With the founders convinced that Mr Allan was the man for the job, it was important to get the landowners onside.

‘‘Importantly, the landowners were very interested in helping the event to continue, but for them, it was important that they knew and could trust the people that would run the event.

‘‘The next step was to go out and meet the owners of both properties.

‘‘The face to face thing is still pretty highly valued in the farming world in New Zealand, so I went out there for a cup of tea and a chat.

‘‘Luckily, they were keen for me to be the person who moved it forward,’’ Mr Allan said.

For Mr Allan, the 2026 event is about putting the Epic back on the map, with the hope of rebuilding the race’s profile in the future.

‘‘This year is about trying to restore a bit of momentum.

‘‘Traditionally, we’ve had between 600 and 800 athletes taking part.

‘‘This year, we’ve got 550, which is the lowest turnout we’ve ever had, but if we cast our minds back to winter when it wasn’t going to happen, we’re pretty proud,’’ Mr Allan said.

The field might be smaller than normal, but it is incredibly strong, thanks to $6000 in prize money - equally split across the male and female field - which Mr Allan is contributing from his own pocket.

The strength of the field means that the record time for the event of 4 hours 36 minutes - set in 2012 by Mr Allan - is under threat.

‘‘It has to go, but it depends on the race dynamics and the conditions’’ Mr Alan said.

‘‘In 2012, we raced really hard from the start, so if they’re going to break the record, they can’t just sit back and bide their time.’’

While Mr Allan was visibly energised discussing the elite field in which he used to compete, the primary reason for the event was to provide the public with a challenge that required better, healthier decision-making, he said.

‘‘Events like this meant I could have a career as a professional athlete, so this is a way of giving opportunities to others.

‘‘We’ve got too many negative lifestyle choices available to us, whether it’s fast food outlets or bottle stores, and they’re just so accessible.

‘‘What we’re losing is the healthy option, and events like this create an option where you set a goal, and next thing you know you’re riding your bike three times a week rather than sitting on the couch doing nothing.’’

Such has been the local response to the event that Mr Allan is having to turn away volunteers.

‘‘If you want to get involved, the best thing you can do is to buy a drink and cheer on the participants,’’ Mr Allan said.

‘‘The Lake Hawea community centre is the start and the finish line, and that will be a bit of a hub.

‘‘There will be food vendors, there’s a playground for kids, and we’d just love for people to come and stand at the finish, buy a beer and cheer people across the line.’’