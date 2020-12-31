Rules quieten camping: owner

The Albert Town camping ground on Tuesday afternoon. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A Wanaka campground manager has no qualms about having introduced a new families-only policy, despite a drop in numbers setting up tents at his site.

Albert Town campground manger Rudi Sanders brought in new rules for this year after a teenage camper had a near-death experience last summer following a drug overdose.

"That was the last straw really, because it is so hard to keep track of what the young ones are doing," Mr Sanders said.

"We cannot be there all the time: that young fellow’s heart stopped beating, but luckily first responders were there straight away and were able to revive him, but that could have been very nasty."

There was a different atmosphere at the camp this year, he said.

Hawea Camp Ground from the air.

"There is no swearing, no loud noises, no loud music, no cars racing around, and it is a family spot, which is what we want to see."

From December 20 to January 5, under-21s can camp at Albert Town only as part of a family group. Glass bottles, spirits and off-road motorcycles are also not permitted.

Mr Sanders said camper numbers were down substantially this year, although that had much to do with Covid-19 and the almost total absence of foreign visitors.

"I am very happy with the restrictions because everyone is able to relax, there is no-one hooning around ... there has been a very big improvement in the atmosphere, definitely.

"It’s an idyllic site for a family holiday and that is what people want."

Campers spoken to by the Otago Daily Times said it was too early to say if the policy had made a difference, as younger campers tended to arrive on New Year’s Eve and leave shortly afterwards.

However, they all backed the move.

"There were a lot of parents just dropping off teens and they were getting drunk and the camp is not a babysitter," camper Steve Richardson said.

"It will be interesting to see how it goes."

Mr Sanders said Covid-19 meant annual camper numbers were down about 40%, but he was committed to maintaining the traditional Kiwi camping holiday.

"Considering the situation, we are happy with how things are going.

"We think it’s important to keep doing this because there are very few places in New Zealand where you can camp like this.

"Of course events like New Year’s Eve help subsidise that, and hopefully, we will get those big numbers back here again at some stage."

Lake Hawea Camping Ground and Holiday Accommodation manager Yohan Bourdin said his camp was full, and had mostly been so since Christmas.

"We can’t complain too much, but it definitely hasn’t been as busy overall as it can be."

The camp was now focusing on the "glamping" market, so it was difficult to compare numbers with previous years, but the new product had proved popular, Mr Bourdin said.

"It means more space and fewer sites but people seem to like it."

mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz