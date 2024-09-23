Skip fire that spread to building 'suspicious'

A suspicious rubbish skip and building fire at Lake Hāwea will be investigated, a Fire and Emergency communications shift manager says.

The fire was called in about 9.50pm yesterday and attended by two appliances from Wānaka and one from Lake Hāwea.

The Fenz shift manager said this morning that the fire appeared to begin in a rubbish skip before spreading to the adjacent building and to the roof.

Firefighters had to gain entry to extinguish the blaze.

‘‘It is being treated as suspicious and it will be investigated at some stage today,’’ the Fenz shift manager said.