Three escape injury in skifield road plunge

Three people were lucky to escape injury when the car they were in went off the Cardrona skifield road and rolled down a bank into some trees.

The incident occurred around lunchtime, 8km from the skifield base.

A spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at 1pm and the vehicle's occupants, believed to be one adult and two children, were initially trapped but had managed to get out of the vehicle

No-one was injured, she said.

A tow truck would probably be needed to remove the vehicle from the scene.