Trees still on the chopping block as decision deferred

The fate of 70 trees facing the chop on Wanaka’s golf course remains uncertain.

The Wanaka Upper Clutha Community Board decided recently to "let the matter lie on the table" until more information about a reservoir and replanting plan was obtained.

The trees lie in the way of a proposed 17million-litre water storage reservoir to be used for irrigation and to reduce reliance on an allocation from a nearby water race.

The 18-hole Wanaka Golf Course is on Queenstown Lakes District Council reserve land and is subject to a lease and reserve management plan.

The club is funding the reservoir project.

The council received 33 public submissions about the trees in February.

Some wanted them gone because they are wildings or exotics and the water storage project would reduce the golf course reliance on the water race.

Others said mature trees were good for carbon sequestration and wellbeing, replacements would take many years to mature and removal would affect biodiversity and habitat.

Supporting the motion to postpone a decision were board members Simon Telfer, Chris Hadfield, John Wellington, Linda Joll and Cr Quentin Smith.

Cr Barry Bruce opposed. Crs Lyal Cocks and Cody Tucker abstained because they are members of the golf club.

The next community board meeting is on May 11.