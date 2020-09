Fire crews at the scene of the crash in Wanaka today. Photo: Mark Price

Two people had to be freed from a car which ended up on its side after the vehicle struck a tree in central Wanaka today.

The pair, believed to be tourists, were freed by emergency services after the car crashed in Ardmore St, at about 4.30pm.

The vehicle was travelling west along Ardmore St when it suddenly crossed a centre island, hit the tree and rolled on its side.

An eyewitness who leapt out of the way said it appeared the driver may have blacked out and hit the accelerator.