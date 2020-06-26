Vintage aircraft headed for a spruce-up

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An ex-Royal New Zealand Air Force Harvard aircraft not flown in more than 60 years is being restored in Wanaka.

The Harvard 1044 was bought by Masterton Warbirds pilot Bevan Dewes earlier this year and had the original logbook from its maiden test flight in 1943.

The aircraft remained in service with the RNZAF until it went into storage at Wigram in 1958, where it stayed until it was sold to the National Airways Corporation (NAC) in 1971.

When restored, the aircraft would once again sport its original RNZAF camouflage colour scheme, Mr Dewes said.

Names and ‘‘rather ribald comments’’ written by trainee NAC engineers on the inside of the rear section of the fuselage would not be painted over as they were part of the history of the aircraft, he said.