Volunteers trade lake for spotlight to star in campaign

A behind-the-scenes shot of Wanaka women and regular lake dippers (from left) Nicci Huston, Lyn Milne and Pip Wilson who met for the first time at Lake Hawea when they volunteered to be ‘‘stars’’ of the Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day campaign. PHOTO: SUPPLIED / THE BEARDS

Three Wanaka women who volunteered to brave the icy water of Lake Hawea are now among the faces of the Cancer Society’s national It Could Be Me Daffodil Day campaign this month.

Local dippers Lyn Milne, Pip Wilson and Nicci Huston were invited by Wanaka film production company The Beards to star in the television commercial.

Mrs Milne said she was honoured to support the cause and could see parallels between her recreational pastime and the Cancer Society’s mahi to provide wraparound support to those affected by cancer.

"Immersing yourself in cold water needs courage initially and it is so much easier with the support of friends.

"Support at any level — mental, physical, financial — gives people the courage to push themselves.

"I have not had cancer but have spoken to many survivors who all recall the huge support offered to them by friends and family.

"By donating whatever resource we can, we will make a difference to their journey."

Southern Cancer Society chief executive Nicola Coom said the 34th annual Daffodil Day street appeal was centred on a sobering statistic.

"One in three of us will get cancer in our lifetime. It could be you; it could be someone you love."

"[Donations help] us provide safe transport to and from cancer treatment, provides accommodation for those travelling for treatment, and helps make sure experienced nurses and counsellors are always there for people affected by cancer."

Daffodil Day is the organisation’s major annual fundraiser.

A month of activities culminates on August 30, when up to 8000 yellow-clad volunteers will hit the streets to swap daffodil pins and fresh daffodils for donations.

More than 1200 individuals, community groups, schools and workplaces have signed up to do their own fundraising activities, including dressing top-to-toe in yellow.