Walk closed, search efforts to continue

The Rob Roy Stream. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A popular walk near Wānaka was closed yesterday as rescue teams searched for a missing man — believed to be from overseas — after he fell into a river in Mt Aspiring National Park.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 5pm on Thursday that a man had fallen from a rock into the Rob Roy Stream and had failed to resurface, police said in a statement.

A search team was immediately sent to the area but the man could not be found.

The search resumed yesterday about 8am.

Wānaka Search and Rescue (SAR) chairwoman Raewyn Calhaem said the Department of Conservation had closed the popular walk to Rob Roy Glacier while the search continued.

She said SAR had a "swift water" team at the site.

Sergeant Darren Cranfield said search conditions were good and the canyon area was searched yesterday.

The search of the area below that would resume today at 8am.

He confirmed the missing man was an "overseas person", but said next of kin had not been contacted.

Sgt Cranfield said the track might reopen this afternoon or tomorrow morning.

— APL