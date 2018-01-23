Wanaka race 'one of toughest things I've done' - McCaw

Richie McCaw (R) and Bob McLachlan after day one at Red Bull Defiance in Wanaka. Photo: Reuters

Richie McCaw will go down as one of the greatest ever rugby players but even he was challenged by a two-day adventure race around Wanaka at the weekend.

The former All Black captain, who lifted the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups, took part in the punishing Red Bull Defiance with veteran Bob McLachlan.

McCaw said the event was "probably one of the toughest things I've done".

The duo finished sixth overall in an excellent time of 14 hours and 35 minutes behind winners Braden Currie and Dougal Allan, who founded the gruelling course that features mountain biking, running, kayaking, abseiling and clay bird shooting.

After winning the Sport category alongside 85 teams in the searing heat, Currie and Allan now switch their focus to the 10-day GODZone adventure race in Fiordland in March.

Red Bull Defiance in numbers

71km MTB

38km run

40km kayak

60m abseil

5238 total height climbed