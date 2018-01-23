Wanaka race 'one of toughest things I've done' - McCaw

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The former All Black captain, who lifted the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups, took part in the punishing Red Bull Defiance with veteran Bob McLachlan.
McCaw said the event was "probably one of the toughest things I've done".
The duo finished sixth overall in an excellent time of 14 hours and 35 minutes behind winners Braden Currie and Dougal Allan, who founded the gruelling course that features mountain biking, running, kayaking, abseiling and clay bird shooting.
After winning the Sport category alongside 85 teams in the searing heat, Currie and Allan now switch their focus to the 10-day GODZone adventure race in Fiordland in March.
Red Bull Defiance in numbers
71km MTB
38km run
40km kayak
60m abseil
5238 total height climbed