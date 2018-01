The fire has reignited four times since since the initial burn on January 3. Photo Sean Nugent

Another hotspot has reignited on Mt Alpha in Wanaka this afternoon.

Firefighters were alerted to the smoke around 3.15pm. It has been confirmed there are no flames, just smoke.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand principal rural fire officer Graeme Still has confirmed a helicopter will drop some water on it.

It is the fourth time the fire has reignited since the initial burn on January 3.