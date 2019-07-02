Woman freed from machine at Wanaka laundry

Emergency services at the scene in Reece Cres, Wanaka. Photo: Mark Price

A woman had to be freed by a fire crew after getting her arm stuck in a machine at a Wanaka commercial laundry this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Good Laundry Company in Reece Crescent about 5pm to free the woman.

Wanaka volunteer deputy fire chief Tony Wellman said the woman, in her 30s, had her arm jammed in three rollers and was in "quite a bit of pain'' when his crew arrived.

The woman was stablised by St John and taken to the Wanaka Lakes Health Centre.

Mr Wellman said his crew used airbags to free the woman's arm.

He and his crew have just returned from winning South Island competitions dealing with people trapped in difficult situations.