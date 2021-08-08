Warnings in place as snow falls in high country

Heavy snow has blanketed parts of the South Island today, affecting many major roads.

As the deepening low moves east, those in the lower North Island could also wake up to snow.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said there was a warning for the Tararua and Remutaka ranges overnight.

State Highway 8 from Lake Pukaki to Lake Tekapo in Canterbury has been closed due to snow settling on the road.

A number of road snowfall warnings are in place around the country.

In the South Island, road snowfall warnings have been set for Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1), Crown Range Road and Milford Road.

In the North Island, snow is expected on the Napier Taupo Road (SH5), the Desert Road (SH1) and Remutaka Hill Road (SH2).

In the Wellington region, motorists have been urged to take care on the roads today, with bad weather forecast for this afternoon.

Heavy rain and strong winds are buffeting the capital for the second time in less than a month.

Wellington City Council's chief infrastructure officer Mike Mendonca said they expect surface flooding or slips and people should keep off the roads if possible.

He said contractors were on standby to deal with any weather-related infrastructure problems.

SH73 Porters Pass on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

Cook Strait ferries have been cancelled this afternoon until tomorrow morning due to poor sailing conditions.

Bluebridge and Interislander services will be reviewed late tonight or tomorrow morning.

New Interislander bookings are suspended until Tuesday so that the company can reschedule those who have had their sailings cancelled today.

There is a strong wind warning in place for coastal Marlborough, coastal Wairarapa and Wellington, with severe gale gusts of 120 km/h expected in exposed places.

There is alsu a strong wind watch issued for Hawke's Bay, Kapiti-Horowhenua and the remainder of Wairarapa including the Tararua district not under warning.