Buller wants fewer felines but divided over rooster

Most submitters in Buller want the number of cats further limited in urban areas - from four felines to two. Photo: ODT files

The people of Buller have spoken - and it seems they want far fewer cats in their towns.

The Buller District Council recently received 63 submissions as it reviews its Animals Bylaw.

Most want the number of cats further limited in urban areas - but opinions are divided on whether the rooster at Victoria Square in Westport should be allowed to stay.

Submitter Sue Hattersley said the proposed limit of four cats should be reduced to two, as they were "ruthless hunters".

Hayden and Lisa Ferguson noted the many restrictions dog owners came under, and asked who in their right minds would have more than four cats.

And Lee-Ann Avery said she saw bellbirds and tui feed from a tree - and cats sitting at the base, eyeing the birds.

Others suggested cats should be de-sexed and kept in at night.

"Cats should be kept indoors or in catteries," Alex Edwards said.

"I want to see native birds outside, not cats."

The proposed ban on roosters, along with ganders and peacocks, in urban areas drew mixed views, with one woman asking the council to "Save the Victoria Square rooster", with a picture of a love heart.

It was ongoing complaints relating to noise from roosters that partly prompted the bylaw to be reviewed.

Lisa Gregory was clear on what she wanted: "When I lived on Russell St, my guests and I were woken every morning anytime from 4am by the rooster at Victoria Square crowing.

"This negatively impacted on our health, our ability to function efficiently throughout the day. Roosters in urban areas cause sleep deprivation and for this reason should only reside in low population areas and be located away from houses."

Others could not see the point of the bylaw review.

"Get off your high horses and start making some real decisions about real things," Caitlin Aynsley wrote.

Councillors will discuss what to do at the meeting on December 14.