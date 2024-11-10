Businesses worried after main West Coast highway closed

Cracks in the highway at Knights Point, north of Haast. Photo: NZTA

Businesses are worried tourists can't reach them as a main highway connecting West Coast communities is closed north of Haast, after damage from severe weather, and local authorities have provided advice about what if you have property damage.

A local State of Emergency declared in south Westland was lifted late on Sunday, following deluges, slips, evacuations, flooded homes and damage to roads and highways on Saturday.

But the main route along the West Coast, State Highway 6, is still closed between Haast in the south and Fox Glacier in the north - with no detour available.

It has left some Westland communities isolated, and means anyone wanting to travel between Haast and Franz Josef, Ross, Hokitika or Greymouth, must take a 12 hour detour via the East Coast, over Arthur's Pass or Lewis Pass.

Waka Kotahi the Transport Agency said large cracks in the highway at Knights Point, just north of Haast, were a concern, and the earliest update about the state of the road won't come until Monday.

SH6 from Fox Glacier to Ross was also closed due to slips and flooding, but had reopened NZTA said, though there could still be debris in the area, and drivers should take care.

At Salmon Cafe, in the Westland settlement of Paringa, owner Ben Monk is concerned about loss of business if the highway is not fixed soon, as many of his customers come north from Wanaka.

Trees and debris elsewhere along the SH6 route in the Fox Hills on Saturday. PHOTO: NZTA

Slips in the Knights Point area during weather events were a known weakness, which added to the frustration, he said.

"That slip has been a concern for all of the locals, ... local tourism operators [for] many many years, and we've tried again and again raising our concerns, and something - an alternative route or something needs to be done about it - nobody's listened.

"If that road goes out now and they deem it unsafe, we could be closed for months."

Kayak and quad-bike tour company operator Dale Burrows said while some tourists had been able to head out on tours on Sunday, others not being able to reach them was a problem.

"It does have a pretty significant impact on the flow of tourists coming down the region.

Dale Burrows. Photo: RNZ / Jimmy Ellingham

Damage to properties

"There's a lot of cancellations coming through, as people are having to redivert their travels as they continue on their journey around the country."

West Coasters who have had property damage are being advised to get in touch with their insurance company to make a claim, and to record any damage.

Flood waters had hit properties in Hannah's Clearing in particular, as well as other places on the West Coast.

Emergency Management controller Claire Brown said people with flooded homes should contact the council's building control department as soon as possible, for a rapid building assessment.

And homeowners should take photos of the damage, to help their insurer assess what they are entitled to.

Brown said more information about entitlements is available on the Natural Hazards Commission's website.