Cowboy Paradise: Crown seeks $5m of assets

About $5 million worth of assets including firearms and farmland, allegedly paid for with profits from a commercial underground drug bunker at Cowboy Paradise near Hokitika, are being sought by the Crown.

Mike Milne - who was last week jailed for six years - owns about 700ha at the top of the Arahura Valley, including the Wild West-themed Cowboy Paradise venture with a bar, restaurant and accommodation as well as a shooting range.

Cowboy Paradise owner Michael Kevin Milne was jailed for six years on drugs charges. PHOTO: JANNA SHERMAN

About 6km of the West Coast Wilderness Trail passes through the property, which was busted in 2019 following a large-scale covert police operation.

A concrete bunker twice the size of an average house was discovered underfoot, accessed through a trap door inside a shipping container.

The commercial cannabis operation was estimated to be producing 136kg of cannabis valued at $1 million each year from 2017 to 2019.

Milne, 68, was sentenced to six years for his part in the cultivation and sale of the drug, while co-offender Anthony Harris, 77, of Ngahere, got five years.

"Now those involved have been sentenced on Thursday, civil proceedings in relation to the Proceeds of Crime Act can proceed, where the forfeiture of $5 million worth of assets including farmland, residential property, cash, vehicles, farm machinery and firearms believed to be paid for through the proceeds of the offending will be sought,'’ police said in a statement today.

"Significant property and assets of both men are currently subject to restraining orders and are being managed by the Official Assignee.'’

Westland Mayor Helen Lash said she hoped Cowboy Paradise would "end up in the right hands'’ for development.

"If it gets offered to the market I'm sure it will get snapped up pretty quick by someone with nous, somebody innovative and with the energy to go in there and turn it around. It's a key spot that could have so much more done with it.

''We've just got to wait and see what happens.'’

Cycle Journeys director Geoff Gabites said the status of Cowboy Paradise and its accommodation, had been known for some time by the market and few operators had placed bookings with Cowboy Paradise over the past three seasons.

"An ideal outcome would be to have Cowboy Paradise open to all to stay and be welcomed and treated with respect and West Coast hospitality. Because of the nature of the ownership, future developments remain in the hands of others.'’

- By Janna Sherman of the Hokitika Guardian