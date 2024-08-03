Decades-long link to Karamea Golf Club

Kelvin and Betty Simkin at the Karamea Golf Club. PHOTO: GREYMOUTH STAR

Kelvin and Betty Simkin are stalwarts of their hometown of Karamea and have played for the same golf club for more than 70 years.

They have been members of the Karamea Golf Club since they were both just 15 years old. They are now aged 89 and 87.

The Karamea Golf Club life members have always loved sports and the outdoors. Mrs Simkin played hockey and tennis over the years and is also an avid gardener.

"I think hockey was my first love," she said.

Her husband spent his Saturdays playing rugby or a bit of cricket and tennis, loved trout fishing, and was a keen deerstalker. His prized catch, a 12-pound (5.4kg) trout caught in the Karamea River, has been immortalised in resin and sits proudly on the wall at home.

Karamea Golf Club was a lot more crowded back in their early days, Mr Simkin said.

At one point it had about 70 members, before the work dried up at local sawmills and dairy factory.

As keen golfers, the couple have travelled from Karamea, north of Westport, to the likes of Whataroa, Hokitika, Greymouth, Reefton and Westport for tournaments, and they even went on one or two trips to Australia.

"We've had a lot of enjoyment out of it," Mrs Simkin said.

Nowadays, the couple can be found at the Karamea links a couple of days a week, also taking part in the club's veterans tournament, which they won a trophy for in recent years.

"I don't play as well now," Mr Simkin said with a laugh.

"Perhaps we'll do a nine-hole if it's a nice day. I've got an electric buggy to drive around in. That's handy."

The Simkins have lived in Karamea their whole lives.

It was not until their teenage years that they really got to know each other, as Betty was a couple of years below Kelvin in school. They were married in 1957 and have spent 67 years together.

They went on to have five children. Their oldest daughter died recently from cancer, and only son, Darryl Simkin, still lives in Karamea.

Karamea celebrates 150 years in November, and the family will be home for the celebrations.

By Arianna Stewart