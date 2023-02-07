'Exciting for Coast': Mineral mine ramps up production

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine with Westland Mineral Sands director Ray Mudgway at the new mine site at Cape Foulwind. Photo: supplied

The West Coast's first mineral sands mine is up and running, and starting to ramp up production.

Westland Mineral Sands is operating on private farmland at Okari, Cape Foulwind, sifting the ground for rare earth elements.

Production began in mid-November last year.

Managing director Ray Mudgway said the mine had been working 24/7 for about seven weeks.

After a few teething problems, there were no major issues with the plant and it was running well.

"The focus now is on increasing production. We are slowly increasing that."

Production would be lifted over the next few months.

For now, the material was being transported by rail to customers in containers and then shipped out of Lyttelton.

It will eventually be shipped directly from Westport.

"The big thing is the (shipping) barge, which is looking like mid-year."

Others could share the barge space, he said.

"It unlocks opportunities for the Coast."

Seventeen staff are currently on site and a total of 40 across the business, with more to be brought on over the next few months.

"From promise to production, now we are actually doing it," Mr Mudgway said.

"It's pretty exciting for the Coast."

The range of minerals at Okari includes rare earth elements, which are crucial components in the development of green technology.