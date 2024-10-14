Man dies, pair rescued down bank off Lewis Pass

One person has died following a serious crash between two vehicles on the Lewis Pass near Maruia Springs in the Buller district.

Emergency services were called at 11.45am yesterday and found one vehicle with two people inside shunted down a five-metre bank, and another man trapped in a vehicle on State Highway 7.

Fire crews from Reefton and Maruia responded, as well as a helicopter carrying a rapid response team from Hanmer with cutting gear and lines equipment to rescue the pair trapped down the bank.

The man on the road was cut from the wreckage and flown to hospital in a critical condition, and has since died.

The other two were also taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

The Roa Mining West Coast Rescue Helicopter and the Christchurch Rescue Helicopter carried out the patient transfers.

A number of police and ambulances were also at the scene, about 2km east of Maruia Springs.

The Lewis Pass road was closed until 11pm yesterday.

- By Meg Fulford