Police name Haast drowning victim

Police have released the name of the person who died in an accident near Haast on Friday.

He was Phillip Lee Mitchell, aged 44 from Hannah's Clearing, Haast.

His body was recovered from the Okuru River following a car crash.

A jet boater found the vehicle on Wednesday afternoon while passing by.

A search and rescue effort was launched as a result.

The man was located in the river approximately 1km downstream from the vehicle crash site.

Police thanked Land SAR trained volunteers from Fox Glacier and Haast for all of their help, as well as the Haast community, and have extended their sympathies to the victim's family.