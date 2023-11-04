Rare eastern curlew visitor sighted at Okarito lagoon

An eastern curlew is far from its usual lands, turning up on the West Coast. Photo: Paula Sheridan

Okarito bird watchers had a rare treat last month when an eastern curlew made an appearance on the lagoon.

Local woman Paula Sheridan said they were "super rare in New Zealand — about 10 sightings a year".

They generally fly from eastern Mongolia and Siberia to Australia during non-breeding, but very few land in New Zealand.

"They have been seen at Farewell Spit I think and I have heard there has been one down in Southland as well, but none on the West Coast."

The eastern curlew is the largest wading bird to be found in New Zealand, with a long, thick bill measuring about 20cm.

"For such a big bird it has quite a nice call. They are apparently super shy, so it adds to the difficulty in ever seeing one. They are long-distance migrators, like the bar-tailed godwits."

In the 1980s, the number of eastern curlews in New Zealand was in the mid-40s, but now fewer than 10 are sighted annually, and only one or two overwinter. Eastern curlews eat mainly crabs and small molluscs, breaking the crab legs off first before swallowing the legs and body.

Additionally, bar-tailed godwits have returned with the opening of the lagoon mouth.

A total of 184 godwits were counted last week but Mrs Sheridan estimated it was likely to be more "which is fabulous as they are not well known on the West Coast".

"The Okarito tidal flats provide a good food source and they are regular visitors as long as the lagoon is not blocked — which is has been for a while — and as soon as it was opened up the godwits returned, which we are super happy to see."

By Meg Fulford