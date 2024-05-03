Three dogs rescued from West Coast house fire

Smoke rises from a house fire in Karoro, south of Greymouth, this morning. Photo: Greymouth Star

A Karoro home was badly damaged in a mid-morning fire tackled by teams of about 30 firefighters from all around the Greymouth area.

The alarm was raised at 9.50am with numerous 111 calls to report the Redwood Place fire.

The three occupants of the hillside residence were at work at the time when smoke alerted neighbours something was wrong.

Greymouth fire chief Lee Swinburn said the masonry constructed house, built about the 1980s, was "well involved" when they arrived.

"Three dogs were rescued from the house — they were inside."

The dogs had been passed back to the care of their owners.

"They came away unscathed. The kitchen, lounge, and dining room has been extensively damaged."

It took 15 minutes to bring the fire under control and firefighters then spent about an hour quelling hot spots.

"It suffered massive fire and smoke damage. Fire investigators will be on scene," Mr Swinburn said.

The fire was not thought to be suspicious, he said.

Five fire appliances from Brunner, Cobden and Greymouth were needed to quell the blaze. Extensive damage included in the roof structure.

Main South Road (State Highway 6) was blocked for a time due to the need to run hose lines to provide a water supply.

Access to the fire itself was ideal as the brigades did not have to contend with passing traffic.