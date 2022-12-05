Tui draws big crowd at Christmas parade

Ruby Tui takes a selfie after signing the foreheads of Hokitika fans and cousins Sophie Thomas, left, and Saasha Nelson after the Greymouth Christmas Parade. PHOTO: NEVILLE ROBERTS

Women's world rugby star Ruby Tui was a crowd-puller on Saturday when she returned to her hometown as VIP for the Greymouth Christmas Parade.

As the parade made its way through the CBD, Tui was perched on Santa's sleigh next to the big man in red, and at the Town Square she patiently and cheerfully signed autographs, did television interviews and hugged almost everyone who queued to meet her.

Fans were happy to stand in line for a handshake, chat and photo - even taking turns wearing the former John Paul II High School head girl's gold medal.

Tui kept smiling as the line refused to dwindle, leaving countless fans very happy.

She said it had been a while since she had done a lap of the streets of Greymouth and that coming from a small town was a "treasure".