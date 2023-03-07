Upgrade to hydro dam on Arnold River under way

A helicopter at the Arnold Dam site near Greymouth this morning. Photo: Greymouth Star

The fog lifted this morning allowing metalwork to be flown into place as a large upgrade and strengthening of the hydro dam on the Arnold River gets under way.

Manawa Energy, formed after the sale of Trustpower's retail energy business, says the upgraded power station will generate enough electricity to power about 2000 homes.

Greymouth contractor Tru Line Civil has already widened the access road adjacent to the railway line to provide better visibility for trucks at the railway crossing, and put in a passing bay on Stratford Rd.

E-Quip Engineering has made metal components to be fitted to the existing spillway gates, to split the downstream water flow so that work can be undertaken on the gravity dam. The metalwork was lifted on to the site this morning.

Manawa said there were three main work projects: Improving access on the gravity dam, with a new walkway across the top dam; increasing the stability of the gravity dam — a concrete apron will be added to the downstream side of the dam, with a row of piles in front of the apron to prevent undercutting of the dam; strengthening the earth dam — reinforcing the downstream face of the dam and putting in drainage, as well as strengthening the interface between the earth dam and concrete gravity dam.

Manawa says the number of staff and contractors working on the project will vary, with about 15 people working on site at any given time.

The upgrade will take 18 months to complete.

