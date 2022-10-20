Thursday, 20 October 2022

Walk turns into long night in bush

    Regions
    West Coast

    A woman spent a long cold night in wet bush at Okuru near Haast after failing to return from an evening walk.

    She was found just before 10am safe and well, despite uncomfortable conditions overnight with heavy rainfall and temperatures down to 3degC.

    "She was reported missing at 1am, after leaving for a walk at 9.30pm," senior sergeant Brent Cook, of Greymouth police, said.

    "There was heavy rain in the area and due to concerns for her safety teams worked through the night. A local jetboat operator was also put on standby."

    The Greymouth Star understands the woman was part of a group of visiting whitebaiters.

    Land Search and Rescue teams from the West Coast and Wanaka were called in overnight. She was found by a routine patrol and taken to the Haast Medical Centre for a check-up.

    "The dedication and care shown by the volunteers in these situations is heart-warming and we would like to thank them for the help that they gave police," Mr Cook said.

    - Meg Fulford

