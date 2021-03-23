Warning over toxic beach succulent that can temporarily blind

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The shrub invades the shore just above the high tide mark, disrupts sand dunes, displaces native plants, spreads quickly and takes over an entire area in a short space of time, the council said.
"The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and the Department of Conservation want people to report any sightings, but if you find it don't try to remove it.
"It has a sap that is toxic to humans and animals that can cause skin irritations and temporary blindness if you get it in your eyes."
Sea spurge has also been discovered growing on the west coast of the north island, at Karekare Beach, Aotea Harbour, Mokau and Himatangi.
"If you think you've found sea spurge, don't disturb the plants as it could spread the seeds and don't cut it or try and remove it, as its sap is toxic."
Anyone coming across the plant should take a photo of the location and a close-up of the plant; use GPS to confirm the location if possible and call the MPI Exotic Pestline on 0800 99 66, the council advised.