West Coast to get funding boost for housing projects

Hokitika will benefit from a new critical infrastructure project funded by the Government, via a $3.6 million infrastructure grant for a housing development on the former Westland Racing Club site.

The Government also announced yesterday it will also fund a $13.5m housing development at Alma Rd, opposite Westport — a total of $17.1m for West Coast housing.

"The funding from the IAF (Infrastructure Acceleration Fund) will greatly assist the Hokitika community in meeting housing demands for the area," Westland Mayor Helen Lash said in a statement.

"We are very grateful that we are receiving this assistance from the Government to provide for our community."

Plans by the Westland District Council to develop part of the former Hokitika Racecourse, 'gifted' in 2019 by the now defunct Westland Racing Club, have been in train for some time.

The announcement of $3.5m of IAF funding, would enable development of housing much sooner than would otherwise be possible.

Mrs Lash said the funding guarantee was a positive step with an expectation of about 110 more affordable homes, including publicly-owned homes for older people.

Yesterday's announcement helped speed the council's aspiration to increase the housing supply for older people in Hokitika, in particular, she said.

"Council recognises that we need to increase the portfolio with pensioner housing to meet the current and future demands."

Notably, the old racecourse was already zoned as residential so the infrastructure necessary to build housing could be developed, under the council's long-term plan.

"Our focus for the project will be to ensure that the development honours the past of this special site, and will have strong linkages to the creation of the adjacent recreational reserve," Mrs Lash said.

The council undertook test excavations at the site in August for a geotechnical ground survey — a necessary step in the council's negotiations with Kainga Ora (Housing NZ) to secure the money.

Kawatiri Holdings Trust Ltd, owned by Westport's Amies family, is behind the Alma Road development on part of the former Hamilton farm, the Westport News reported.

It plans to provide around 100 homes.

West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O'Connor said $13.6m from the IAF for Westport would support housing delivery and help increase community resilience against future climate events.

"There is significant long-term unmet housing demand in the greater Westport area," he said.

It would allow development of up to 400 new homes within the Alma Rd area.

The aim of it was to provide Westport with increased housing options on the natural terrace of the Alma Rd site away from flood-prone areas.

The project would cover new stormwater, freshwater and wastewater mains, an arterial road and bridge upgrade, and a new cycleway and footpath.

Mr O'Connor said the infrastructure funding for both Hokitika and Westport would assist the councils to ensure critical infrastructure like pipes, roads and wastewater connections were in place, "so that thousands more homes can be built and communities can thrive".

- Brendon McMahon, Local Democracy reporter