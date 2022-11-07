Whale fossil taken from West Coast beach recovered

Burial in the ancient sea of Zealandia: A Toipahautea whale skeleton is slowly covered by sand 27-28 million years ago, on its path to become a fossil. Photo: Reconstruction by Chris Gaskin, ©Geology Museum, University of Otago

A treasured whale fossil that was removed from a West Coast beach has been found.

Police said the fossil, estimated to be 23 million years old, was taken from Little Wanganui Beach over Labour Weekend.

A search warrant took place on Monday morning at a property in the small town of Granity, where the fossil was found.

The beach is approximately 49 kilometres north of Granity.

Police said inquiries relating to the removal of the fossil were ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

"Police will continue to work with our partner agencies and iwi to return the taonga to the local Karamea community."