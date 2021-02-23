Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Wind warnings as warmth on way

    It's a warm and windy day for much of the country today, with warnings in place for some parts of the South.

    Temperatures in the mid 20s are expected around Otago, while further north the mercury could pass the 30degC mark.

    MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said a foehn wind was responsible for the warmer weather.

    "That is when you get a strong northwest flow over the Southern Alps, bringing a traditional northeasterly wind which will be very warm."

    Temperatures are expected to reach 31C in Christchurch, 25C in Blenheim, 26C in Dunedin and 24C in Queenstown.

    MetService has strong wind watches in place for all of Otago and much of Southland, and a strong wind warning for Fiordland and Southland west of Lumsden.

    The forecaster said north to northwest gales could gust to 120km/h at times.

    There is also a heavy rain watch in place for Fiordland.

     

