Young person critical after quad bike rolls in Southland

A young person was airlifted to Dunedin in a critical condition after a quad bike rolled on a rural property in Southland.

Police said the accident happened near Ohai on Sunday morning,

It was one of two serious crashes in rural areas in the South at the weekend.

In the other crash a man was flown to hospital in a serious condition early on Sunday morning after a 4WD vehicle rolled into a gully in the Danseys Pass area.

The vehicle was part of a hunting party.

Southern district road policing manager Insp Craig Brown said the accidents were a reminder for 4WD and all-terrain vehicle users to think of their safety and practices.

“With the ROAR season upon us and the duck hunting season coming up, this is a timely reminder to all hunters that whether on the road or off it is essential to follow good safety practices while operating and being around vehicles.

“Don’t drink and drive, where possible wear your seatbelts and helmets where applicable, drive to the conditions and to your ability, and stay alert to your surroundings and the surface you are driving on.

“We want everyone to enjoy their hobbies, or work, in our beautiful outdoors safely, and everyone has a responsibility to themselves and others on the tracks or work environment to do their bit to achieve this” he said.