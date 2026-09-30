Southland dairy farm owner Peter Moynihan is a candidate vying for two farmer-elected positions on Fonterra’s board of directors.

The board vacancies are due to Brent Goldsack and Cathy Quinn retiring by rotation.

Ms Quinn, of Auckland, who chairs Fonterra’s disclosure committee and strategic review committee, seeks re-election.

Mr Moynihan, of Invercargill, and another two new contenders — Jessie Chan and Mark Cox, both of Canterbury — are independently assessed candidates for the 2026 election.

Mr Moynihan is the outgoing chair of The Power Company Ltd Group and a former agribusiness banker and Ravensdown director.

Farmers can stand as non-assessed candidates with the support of 35 shareholder signatures and the nomination period closes on October 1.

The full list of candidates including independently and non-assessed candidates will be announced on October 2.

Voting packs go out from Monday, October 19, and voting closes on Tuesday, November 10.