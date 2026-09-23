Wet weather was a factor driving demand for wool, PGG Wrightson national auction manager Dave Burridge says.

Restricted auction volumes, largely resulting from adverse weather conditions across much of New Zealand, generated strong competition at the sale in Christchurch on September 10, resulting in favourable outcomes for sellers across all wool categories, Mr Burridge said.

Prices include good style clean crossbred fleece selling for an average price of $6.95 per kg, up 3% on the last sale.

Clean merino fleece, 16 micron, sold for an average price of $33.20 per kg, up 5% on the last sale.

Australian wool exporters were well represented and active across all fine wool styles, Mr Burridge said.

The next sale is on Thursday, September 24.