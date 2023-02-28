Esk-plore Your City Streetfest, Esk St, Invercargill, Saturday, February 25

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Slideshow Section 0 Comments Clown Sparks makes a balloon animal for Dakota Fincher (7), of Invercargill. Arya Biswas (4), of Invercargill, plays mother Liv Cochrane at a game of chess as Invercargill Chess Club treasurer Richard Christie looks on. Members of the ILT City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band play a rhythm for the public to enjoy. Members of The Foveaux Harmony Chorus sing their hearts out. Erica (7), Aiden (4) and Alice (9) Mitchell, of Invercargill, painted an ostrich as a part of Miss Reid’s crafts table. PHOTOS: VALU MAKA Related Stories International food festival, Otago Museum reserve, Saturday, February 25 Kai Māori Festival, University of Otago Thursday, February 23 26th annual Papatowai Challenge participants, Saturday, February 25, Papatowai Burberry’s British twist Highlanders struggle in big loss to Blues Hardy souls turn out for Toga Party Lawrence Gymkhana Club working dog sale Vicious rivalries run deep at university college sports day Maniototo A&P Show, February 15 Highlanders vs Moana Pasifika, Queenstown Rec Ground, Friday, February 17 Over-50s singles 1920s themed Ballroom Blitz, Takitimu Tavern, Wairio, Saturday, February 18 The Esplanade, St Clair, Sunday, February 19 More